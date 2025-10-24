Wet Leg Covers “Walking On A Dream” by Empire Of The Sun

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 24th, 2025 - 3:29 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Wet Leg have put their own spin on Empire of the Sun’s 2008 hit “Walking On A Dream,” reworking the shimmering synth-pop anthem into something distinctly their own. The British indie-rock duo’s rendition strips down the glossy production of the original, replacing it with jangly guitars and their signature mix of deadpan vocals and dreamy energy. The result is a cover that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly grounded, blending the surreal optimism of the past with Wet Leg’s witty, offbeat sensibility.

According to Stereogum, the duo’s decision to revisit “Walking On A Dream” reflects their interest in bridging eras of pop. Rather than relying solely on new material, the pair is showing a willingness to reinterpret familiar songs through their indie-rock lens. Stereogum notes that the band’s version maintains the euphoric tone of the original while introducing a looser, more organic energy.

The cover is a reminder of how Wet Leg have evolved since their breakout in 2021. Known for their humor and sharp songwriting, they’ve managed to capture the dreamy spirit of Empire of the Sun while making the song unmistakably theirs. By reimagining such an iconic track, Wet Leg is highlighting their range as artists capable of transforming a dance-pop classic into a breezy, indie reinterpretation.