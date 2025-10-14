Wet Leg Share Hypnotic New Video For “mangetout”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 12:56 PM

With the release of moisturizer, Wet Leg has unveiled the video for “mangetout.” With its withering chorus of “Get lost forever” that feels like the Nicole Kidman divorce photo in song form, the ditty has become a moment of collective release at the band’s live shows this year as fans fervently sing and shout-a-long to “Get out the way / You’re in our way / You bottom feeder!”

Once again, the band take their seat in the director’s chairs for the video of “mangetout.” In it, Rhian Teasdale, who is only recognizable from her silver shorts, dances across corn fields and beaches swamped by a huge wig creating a hypnotic and unsettling atmosphere before emerging from the back of a truck, covered in blood and unleashing a demonic leer.

Wet Leg are nearing the end of their huge seven week tour of the U.S., which will culminate at the sold-out Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on Friday. The evening before, the band will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Wet Leg’s UK and European headline tour kicks off later this month as well.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela