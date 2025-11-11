Wet Leg Shares They’ve Finished Their Upcoming Third Album

Home News Emily Lopez November 11th, 2025 - 3:34 PM

Wet Leg is an Indie rock band originated in the United Kingdom. They are a newer group, founded in 2019, and they rapidly gained a following due to the success of their debut album of the same name, Wet Leg. Wet Leg won two Grammy’s, and this level of success has remained consistent throughout their musical career, giving them international fame.

Fast forward to today, Wet Leg released their second album, Moisturizer, and are on their third. According to NME, Wet Leg has already finished their third album. This news comes not even a year after the release of Moisturizer, which released in July 2025. Rhian Teasdale, the frontwoman for Wet Leg, announced this in an interview with John Kennedy on Radio X. When asked about the status of a third LP, Teasdale replied “It’s done.”

This news comes as a quite the shock, given that not much time has passed since the release of their second album a few months ago and that this was the first announcement made regarding a third album. So far, this is all that is known about the surprise third album, as they have not provided an official name or release date. Nevertheless, many expect it to be released somewhere in the near future, since it is already finished.

This announcement did lead to questions on whether Wet Leg’s UK performances next summer would still be based on their Moisturizer album or if it would include music from the new album as well. While this has not been confirmed, Teasdale did reassure fans that Moisturizer material would be in the spotlight, when asked in the interview on Radio X.

Photo credit: Owen Ela