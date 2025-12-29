John Lydon Says Bob Vylan’s “Death To The IDF” Chant Is “Rather Sad And Pointless”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

According to Consequence.net, the UK rap duo Bob Vylan brought controversy when they led the audience in a “death to the IDF” chant at Glastonbury this past summer, an action that punk artist John Lydon believes was “rather sad and pointless.” The chants of “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]” and “free, free Palestine” led to a recently concluded police investigation into Bob Vylan, as well as the duo’s visas being revoked by the Trump administration, preventing them from performing in the United States.

In a new interview with The Times, Lydon was asked about his thoughts on Bob Vylan’s chant, responding, “It’s sad and pointless. That’s just riding on the current wave of leftism, where you don’t have to think anymore. You just react with the herd. Moo!” Lydon was also asked about Kneecap, whom he previously criticized for having a pro-Palestine and anti-Israel stance similar to Bob Vylan. The artist replied: “They should follow their own advice [as per their band name].”

For context, the former Sex Pistol previously told Good Morning Britain about Kneecap by saying: “If you’re advocating the death of another human being, then you have no cause whatsoever. You are my enemy from here on in for the rest of your mediocre existence. You shouldn’t be talking like that, you shouldn’t be making enemies of your fellow human beings. Other than that, maybe they need a bloody good kneecapping!”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado