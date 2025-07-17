Bob Vylan Responds to Damon Albarn’s Comments On Their Glastonbury Performance

Home News Leila DeJoui July 17th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

The hip-hop duo, Bob Vylan, has responded to the ‘90s musician, Damon Albarn, concerning his comments on the duo’s 2025 Glastonbury performance, according to an article by NME. During their Glastonbury performance, the duo led a “Death, Death to the IDF” chant. As a result of the chant, the duo had been subject to a criminal investigation. Also, some of their other shows had been cancelled, like their Germany and France shows. Even their agents had allegedly cut ties with the duo and their US visas had been revoked.

Albarn had commented on the controversy to The Times. “It was one of the most spectacular misfires I’ve seen in my life,” said Albarn. “Especially when he started to goose-step in tennis gear. I mean I’ve had my moments — not quite as catastrophic as that but you do get carried away. The old testosterone gets you going. But it’s unfortunate. Everyone’s just so hysterical.” Since Albarn made these comments, the duo had responded to the comments on X. “A little help for any other out of touch ’90’s musician asked about Bob Vylan at Glastonbury,” said the duo. “Your response should probably resemble something to the affect of: ‘Over 58k Palestinians killed since Oct 7th 2023. Over 700 killed while attempting to get aid. Over 1400 medical workers killed since Oct 7th. ‘Genocide is being live streamed for all to see and the UK is not simply allowing it to continue but facilitating it, along with the United States. Why are we talking about a punk band?’ End.”