Manchester Evening News Apologizes And Pays Restitution After Accusing Bob Vylan Frontman of Doing Nazi Salutes

Home News Emily Lopez November 11th, 2025 - 11:45 PM

According to STEREOGUM, the punk-rap duo, Bob Vylan, have been facing allegations following the publishing of an article by Manchester Evening News that used a quote from the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester, accusing them of mocking the murder of Charlie Kirk, performing Nazi salutes onstage and speaking about finding Zionists in the streets.

Bob Vylan has been rather vocal on their stances regarding different controversial political issues. Even so, they have denied celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death. They’ve also led the “death, death, death to the IDF” chant, that made them a subject of controversy, with some supporting their stance and others saying the chant was a form of hate speech. This did ultimately lead to their visas being revoked in the United States, forcing them to cancel their shows within the US.

Upon further inspection, it was observed that there were crucial differences between the gesture in question and an actual Nazi salute. Manchester Evening News has since removed these allegations and posted a correction. In the correction, it explained that after conversation with Pascal Robinson, the singer of the duo, they realized the motion was not actually a Nazi salute but rather a sun salutation, which was part of the guided meditation at the beginning of every Bob Vylan show.

To make amends, Manchester Evening News issued an apology to both Pascal Robinson and Bob Vylan for the error. They have also received an apology from Manchester Evening News’ parent company, Reach. In an effort to fix some of the damages, according to PressGazette, a payment of £16,000 in damages has been given to Robinson.