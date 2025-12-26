Khalid Announces 2026 It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour

Home News Ajala Fields December 26th, 2025 - 11:11 PM

Multi-platinum global superstar Khalid announces his highly anticipated return to the stage with the It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour, a 25-date North American outing that will feature Lauv as a special guest across all dates.

Khalid will bring his energy to venues across the U.S. and Canada with the Live Nation produced tour kicking off May 16 in Las Vegas, NV and makes stops in major cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and more.

The tour celebrates Khalid’s evolution since emerging as one of music’s most relatable young voices. Since breaking through with his 2017 debut album American Teen featuring the global hits “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke”, Khalid has become one of contemporary music’s most authentic artists. His catalog includes the chart-topping album Free Spirit, the Suncity EP, Sincere, After The Sun Goes Down and a celebrated roster of collaborations with Marshmello (“Silence”), Billie Eilish (“lovely”), Halsey (“Eastside”) and Normani (“Love Lies”).

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, December 10 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 12 at 10am local time at KhalidOfficial.com.

It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour Dates:

5/16 – Las Vegas, NV – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

5/18 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

5/21 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/23 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

5/24 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

5/26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

5/28 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

5/29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/31 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

6/3 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6/4 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/6 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

6/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

6/9 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavilion

6/10 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

6/12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

6/15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/17 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/18 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

6/19 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

6/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

6/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

6/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

6/26 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre*

*Non Live Nation Date