Khalid Releases Deluxe Version of Sincere Album Featuring Normani, Chlöe and Arya Starr

Global superstar Khalid has released Sincere (Deluxe) via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records, featuring six new tracks and collaborations with Normani, Ayra Starr, and Chlöe. This expanded edition of his third album, Sincere, highlights Khalid’s growth as both an artist and individual, exploring the universal challenges of coming of age.

Reflecting on the deluxe release, Khalid shares, “My favorite part about the deluxe is showcasing the talented Black women that I have as my collaborators that kill the game time and time again. This is me giving them their flowers.”

Since his breakout single “Location” in 2016, Khalid has become a defining voice in contemporary music. His debut album, American Teen, achieved 4x platinum certification, and his sophomore effort, Free Spirit, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Khalid’s accolades include seven GRAMMY nominations, over 32 billion global streams, and collaborations with stars like Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish.

Most recently, Khalid hit the road with Ed Sheeran on his North American “+ – = ÷ x Tour” and lent his voice to the Barbie movie soundtrack. With Sincere and now the deluxe edition, he’s giving fans more of what they love—his signature soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that capture the ups and downs of growing up.

Sincere (Deluxe) Track List:

Disc 01

1. Personal feat. Normani

2. Make It Up To You feat. Ayra Starr

3. Passionate

4. MIA feat. Chlöe

5. Skin

6. Faded

Disc 02

1. Adore U

2. Everything We See

3. Altitude

4. It’s All Good

5. Broken

6. Dose

7. Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me

8. Breathe feat. Arlo Parks

9. Ground

10. Who’s There To Pick Me Up

11. Tainted

12. Long Way Home

13. Heatstroke

14. Sincere

15. Owe To You

16 Decline