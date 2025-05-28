Martin Garrix and Lauv Team Up For Their New Single “Mad”

Home News Trent Tournour May 28th, 2025 - 12:12 PM

EDM icon Martin Garrix has collaborated with producer/singer-songwriter extraordinaire LAUV for a brand new dance-pop summertime banger about being driven crazy with obsession while chasing romance.

The song comes alongside a raucous music video featuring Garrix and LAUV partying in Vegas while LAUV tries his hardest to get over his ex but he sees her face in every person, place and thing. No matter how much he tries to give into abandon with his pal Martin his ex lover haunts him, effectively, driving him mad.

This music video plays to the dynamic of the song quite well, the instrumental is breezy and danceable– the perfect song for a huge summertime festival or a chill campfire hang but the lyrics portray deeper themes of obsession, lust and the desperate pursuit of a partner who is giving the speaker a run around.

This single is timed perfectly for Martin Garrix who has been on quite a hot streak over the last 12 months. Earlier this year, he released two tracks with Indian superstar Arijit Singh. This is hot on the tail of 2024’s IDEM, an EP which netted him three banner singles, most notably, his breakout with JEX “Told You So”. In 2024 he was also named DJ MAG’s number one DJ for the fifth time and sold out two shows for this October in Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheater.

This touring run continues as he has just recently added a third date at L.A State Historic Park in June. This will be the first time the artist has played Los Angeles since 2016 and this recent collaboration with LAUV is yet another unmissable collaboration to add to his live set.

Listen to this track here: