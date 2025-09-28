Khalid Drops New Single “Out Of Body”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 28th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

Khalid is excited about his new album, After The Sun Goes Down. To get fans ready, he’s releasing a song called “Out Of Body” on September 26th, 2025. This track promises to be special for his music collection. There’s also a music video directed by Levi Turner that perfectly matches the vibe of the song with themes of tension and desire. The video lets Khalid explore creative freedom while staying true to the style his fans love.

“Out Of Body” shows how Khalid is growing as an artist. He’s trying new things and taking bold steps in his music style. The song talks about finding oneself and breaking free emotionally, which really connects with fans who’ve loved him since he first started out. In this track, Khalid combines deep lyrics with catchy tunes that make listeners think about their own lives while enjoying the beat. His ability to mix smart themes with engaging sounds highlights his talent for creating music that’s both thoughtful and fun, marking another big step in his career.

This release comes after “In Plain Sight,” another great song that showed Khalid’s talent for making catchy music with strong stories. As fans look forward to the whole album, “Out Of Body” hints at a time of self-reflection, growth, and exploring new musical styles. Khalid’s achievements, like his popular songs and team-ups with other artists, have made him a well-known figure in pop music. He’s gathered billions of streams and many awards while expanding the limits of modern pop and R&B. As he gets ready to release After The Sun Goes Down, his song “Out Of Body” gives fans an exciting taste of what he calls a new adventurous phase in his music journey.