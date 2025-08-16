Khalid Announces New Album After The Sun Goes Down For October 2025 Release And Releases New Song “In Plain Signt”

Home News Michelle Grisales August 16th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

Multi-platinum international sensation Khalid has officially announced his next studio project, After The Sun Goes Down, set to drop on October 10 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. The upcoming album explores themes of emotional clarity, freedom and rediscovery, marking the beginning of a new artistic era for the chart-topping star. You can pre-save the album now.

To launch this next phase, Khalid has also delivered the vibrant new track “In Plain Sight” along with a stunning visual directed by 91 Rules, who has previously worked with artists like Camila Cabello and Jon Bellion. The video serves as a metaphor for Khalid’s personal and creative transformation as he navigates the night and his new journey.

“This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I’m excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally,” Khalid said.

Since bursting onto the scene with the diamond-certified breakout single “Location,” Khalid has amassed global acclaim. His debut LP American Teen went 4x platinum, followed by Free Spirit, a critically praised, double-platinum sophomore effort that debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. The album included the Grammy-nominated hit “Talk.”

Over the course of his career, Khalid has accumulated over 35 billion streams and received seven Grammy nominations, along with accolades from Billboard, MTV, AMA, iHeartRadio and more. He’s collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Normani, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, and Alicia Keys. In 2023, he appeared on the official Barbie soundtrack and toured with Ed Sheeran. His 2024 project Sincere reflected on personal growth and adulthood.