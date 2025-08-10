Lady Gaga Rumoured to Have New Song “Dead Dance” For Wednesday Season 2

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 10th, 2025 - 11:14 PM

Pop icon Lady Gaga is rumoured to have a new song specifically made for Netflix’s Wednesday season two. The rumour came from a report by Variety which stated that Gaga will debut a song titled “Dead Dance” for the show. Variety also reported that the track was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt and Cirkut. This marks the second collaboration the trio have worked on, since Watt and Cirkut recently worked on Gaga’s latest album, Mayhem. It is currently unknown what episode the song will play or what it will sound like.

In addition to the rumoured track, Gaga is confirmed to have a role in the second season of Wednesday. Gaga will play the role of Rosaline Rotwood who is a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy that specialises in the dark arts. Although it is unknown as to how big of a role she will have in the show, fans can be sure that Gaga will bring her zany self to the world of Wednesday. According to NME, Gaga’s character is expected to appear in the second half of season two, which will be released on September 3.

Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega has already begun her praise of Gaga, exclaiming, “She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much.” It seems the feeling is mutual as Gaga recently brought Ortega out for her performance of “Abracadabra” at Netflix’s Tudum event. Gaga may also be cooking something else up with Tim Burton. This comes after Burton recently stated he was going to keep working with Gaga and teased a separate project he supposedly worked on with the singer. It seems Wednesday season two is just the beginning of a Burton and Gaga collaboration!