Jonny Greenwood, Nick Cave And More Musicians Announced as Golden Globes Nominees

Home News Emily Lopez December 8th, 2025 - 5:41 PM

One of Hollywood’s biggest awards show, celebrating various different talents related to film, television and podcasts, has arrived for 2026, celebrating the previous year’s hits. This will be the 83rd ceremony since it began in 1944. The nominations for this coming year’s ceremony have recently been released, and several musical talents are being recognized as well. Out of the 28 different categories, including the recent podcast addition, these musicians are being recognized for both the Best Original Score for a Motion Picture and the Best Original Song for a Motion Picture awards.

According to Pitchfork, Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another) and Max Richter (Hamnet) are up for the Best Original Score for a Motion Picture. According to the New York Times, other artists nominated for the category include Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Ludwig Goransson (Sinners), Kangding Ray (Sirat) and Hans Zimmer (F1).

As for the Best Orginal Song for a Motion Picture, according to Pitchfork, Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner (they both worked on the title track for Train Dreams) are first-time nominees along with Miley Cyrus (Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Raphael Saadiq (Sinners). The New York Times also reports that other songs up for this category include, “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and two songs from Wicked: For Good, “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

This was a big year for Hollywood, releasing many different works across many different genres that garnered a massive amount of popularity. No doubt this will be a competitive year for the Golden Globes.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat