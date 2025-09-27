Jonny Greenwood Releases One Battle After Another Original Soundtrack

Home News Leila Franco September 27th, 2025 - 3:01 PM

Jonny Greenwood is continuing his long-standing partnership with Paul Thomas Anderson with his latest film score, the soundtrack to One Battle After Another. The 18-track album is now available to stream, with physical editions set to arrive on November 14th via Nonesuch Records.

Nonesuch Records has released many of Greenwood’s most acclaimed soundtracks, including The Master, Inherent Vice and Phantom Thread. Beyond his Anderson projects, Greenwood has also earned accolades for scores in Spencer, The Power of the Dog and You Were Never Really Here.

According to Pitchfork, Greenwood has been making music for Anderson’s films since 2007. However, unlike Anderson’s previous film, Licorice Pizza, which included just one original Greenwood track, One Battle After Another finds Greenwood fully immersed in a complete musical world for the director’s work. The score features Greenwood on piano, guitar, bass, percussion and even ondes Martenot. He is also joined by the London Contemporary Orchestra under conductor Hugh Brunt, with contributions from pianist Katherine Tinker and bandmate Tom Skinner, from The Smile, on percussion.

As Greenwood prepares for his upcoming shows with Radiohead and continues his work with The Smile, this new soundtrack really shows his ability to bridge rock, classical and experimental sounds. With One Battle After Another, he and Anderson add another success to one of modern cinema’s most fruitful director-composer collaborations.

One Battle After Another is now in U.S. theaters, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. The film also features cameos from musicians Alana Haim, Junglepussy, and Dijon.