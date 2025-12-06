Miley Cyrus Vulnerably Opens Up About Her Fear of Paper During Interview on Jimmy Kimmel

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 6th, 2025 - 4:56 PM

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Miley Cyrus openly talked about an unusual fear she has never shared before: she’s scared of paper. This surprising detail showed a different side of her personality and how it oddly affects her life and career. Many fans were surprised because they’re used to seeing her talk confidently about bold topics.

During her talk with Kimmel, Cyrus talked about how her fear started when she was young. According to Consequence, she explained that the sound and feel of paper, especially crumpled or torn, really bothers her and makes her anxious. As she shared these experiences, she made the audience laugh with funny yet tough stories. For example, signing contracts on paper is awkward for her even though most people wouldn’t think twice about it. Similarly, autograph sessions can be scary because they involve a lot of paper. These stories hit home for many in the audience who could relate to having fears from childhood that seem irrational now. By sharing openly like this, Cyrus gave fans a peek into personal parts of her life and helped them connect more deeply with what she’s been through.

Kimmel wanted to keep things fun, so he joked about Cyrus’s time in school. Miley joined the fun by jokingly saying that she always had digital devices with her at school. She explained how they were really helpful, maybe for keeping track of plans, finding information, or talking to classmates and teachers. Their funny chat not only made people laugh but also pointed out how important technology is becoming in today’s education. Even though the interview was playful, Cyrus explained that because of this fear, she’s had to be creative in her work and often uses digital tools so she doesn’t have to deal with paper.