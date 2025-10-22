Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce New Live Album Live God For December 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 22nd, 2025 - 8:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are releasing a new live album called Live God on December 5, 2025. This album features performances from their Wild God Tour that wowed audiences in North America, the UK, and Europe in 2024 and 2025. It highlights the band’s exciting live shows. The album Live God will include 18 songs that capture the powerful atmosphere of the band’s live performances. Cave said these shows were like a balm for sadness, highlighting their strong effect on fans everywhere. The record features live versions from their 2024 studio release “Wild God,” which got two GRAMMY nods, plus beloved classics like “From Her To Eternity,” “Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry,” and “Into My Arms.”

Fans can pre-order Live God on Premium Double Gatefold LP, Double CD, and Digital formats now. The first single from the album, “Wild God (Live God),” is available to stream and download. This song offers a sneak peek at the exciting live energy of the full album. After the album comes out, The Wild God Tour will finish in Australia and New Zealand. It will then return to Europe for summer 2026. On June 10, it kicks off at Malahide Castle in Ireland with lots of outdoor headline shows and festival stops across different countries. The tour ends on August 28 at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

An important event is happening on July 31, 2026. The band will play a sold-out concert at Preston Park in Brighton. For Cave, who has strong ties to the city, this show is a special homecoming. Fans are eagerly waiting for more tour dates and details that will be posted on Cave’s official website soon.

Live God

1.Frogs

2.Wild God

3.O Children

4.From Her to Eternity

5.Long Dark Night

6.Cinnamon Horses

7.Tupelo

8.Conversion

9.Bright Horses

10.Joy

11.I Need You

12.Carnage

13.Red Right Hand

14.White Elephant

15.O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She is)

16.Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

17.Into My Arms

18.As The Waters Cover The Sea

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat