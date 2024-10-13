A24 Music Announces 18-Track Score For We Live In Time By Bryce Dessner For October 2024 Release

Home News Maya Gotschall October 13th, 2024 - 5:48 PM

American independent entertainment production company A24 announced that they’ll be releasing an 18-track score for new film, We Live In Time starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. The soundtrack is an original score by classical composer Bryce Dessner of rock band The National set to release on October 17, six days after the films New York and Los Angeles release on October 11 but a day before its ‘everywhere’ release date on October 18. Dessner recently just scored another A24 film, Sing Sing, which proved to be a critical and film buff hit.

We Live In Time follows Garfield and Pugh’s characters as they crash into each other’s lives, quite literally, continuing with an upending whirlwind romance between the two full of human hardships, never ending love, and the concept of sticking through it together always. The film is directed by John Crowley, known for Brooklyn and his award-winning debut film Intermission, and written by Nick Payne, a Tony Award and Laurence Olivier Award nominee.

Bryce Dessner captures the essence of the heart-wrenching film through his work on the soundtrack as Vanity Fair claims the film was “scored dreamily” and the first single of the track, “Closing” is already out on streaming sites for fans and movie-goers to tune in to. Dessner has previously won multiple Grammy awards through his work as a composer and through his band, The National, which he formed with his twin brother Aaron Dessner as well as Matthew Berninger and brothers Scott and Bryan Devendorf. Dessner has worked with some of the world’s leading ensembles such as the Orchestre de Paris as well as countless film scores such as Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant, Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes and more recently, Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me.

Read about Dessner’s August 2024 album Solos, his work with Bruce Springsteen, his work with artist Empress Of, his work with artist Anohni and more on mxdwn.

