Sinners Soundtrack Announced For April 2025 Release Featuring Brittany Howard, Rhiannon Giddens, Jerry Cantrell & More

Sony Classical and Sony Masterworks have officially announced the upcoming release of the Sinners Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, arriving April 18 alongside Ryan Coogler’s new film of the same name. Curated and produced by Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer, Black Panther), the soundtrack is a bold, roots-driven compilation featuring a stacked lineup of genre-spanning artists.

Leading the charge are standout contributions from Brittany Howard, Rhiannon Giddens and Jerry Cantrell, alongside new music from Rod Wave, James Blake, Don Toliver, Raphael Saadiq, Buddy Guy and more. Drawing from the sonic traditions of Delta blues, gospel and folk, the Sinners soundtrack reflects the film’s 1930s Mississippi setting and spiritual themes.

“This is the most personal score of my career,” Göransson said. “I perform it on a 1932 Dobro resonator—the same guitar carried by the film’s central character. We weren’t aiming for nostalgia; we wanted it to feel immediate.”

The film’s music is anchored by a powerful lead single, “Sinners,” performed by Rod Wave. Inspired by a private screening of the film, the song is accompanied by a new music video directed by the Coogler Brothers (Ryan, Noah and Keenan Coogler).

The companion Sinners Original Motion Picture Score will also release April 18 and features contributions from blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and frequent vocal performances by cast member Miles Caton. The score’s first single, “Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down,” is available now.

Sinners marks the fourth collaboration between Göransson and director Ryan Coogler, following their acclaimed work on Black Panther and Creed. The film stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role and debuts in theaters nationwide on April 18.

Full tracklist:

Sinners – Rod Wave Preacherman – James Blake Pale, Pale Moon – Brittany Howard Old Corn Liquor – Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson Pick Poor Robin Clean – Jeff Parker In Moonlight – Jerry Cantrell and Ludwig Göransson In My Time of Dying – Raphael Saadiq You Gotta Move – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Tierinii Jackson Tell It To You – Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton To My Father’s House – Brittany Howard, Raphael Saadiq and Sam Dew Uncloudy Day – Eric Gales Flames of Fortune – Don Toliver and Ludwig Göransson Wang Dang Doodle – Cedric Burnside, Sharde Thomas-Mallory and Tierinii Jackson It Is Well With My Soul – Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton Vengeance – Kirk Franklin The Devil & The Lord – Sam Dew Come Ye – Kirk Franklin and Sam Dew Y’all Don’t Hear Me – BJ The Chicago Kid Souled Out – Robert Glasper Hard Times – Buddy Guy Will Ye Go, Lassie Go? – Lola Kirke, Peter Dreams, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden and Jack O’Connell Sunset Reverie – Rhiannon Giddens

Photo credit: Brett Padelford