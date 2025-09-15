Kpop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Scores Number One Spot On Billboard 200 Chart

Home News Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Global pop culture phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) has secured the top spot at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, in addition to number one Streaming Album and a twelfth consecutive week as the number one soundtrack, which continues to be the biggest selling soundtrack of the year with over three billion global stream and the first to reach number one on the Billboard 200 in three-and-a-half years.

The ditty “Golden” continues to dominate the charts, by topping theBillboard Hot 100 at number one for a fifth consecutive week and since its release on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix film of all time. The soundtrack features original songs written by, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick and Daniel Rojas.

Original songs are performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. The soundtrack also includes the original song “Takedown” featuring Jeongyeon, Jihyo,and Chaeyoung from K-pop powerhouse girl group, TWICE.

KPop Demon Hunters follows Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet, which is an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo.