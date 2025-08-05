Escape Psycho Circus Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring deadmau5, Marshmello, Porter Robinson & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2025 - 1:11 PM

Today, Insomniac has unleashed the lineup for Escape Psycho Circus 2025, which will be returning to the NOS Events Center this Halloween Weekend for two nights of music, mayhem and new surprises on October 31 and November 1. This year, the festival plunges into madness with the return of its famed “Psycho Circus” theme, transforming the grounds into a twisted carnival of sound and spectacle. For tickets and more information, cick here.

Escape Psycho Circus’ 2025 lineup is led by an array of dance music’s most electrifying forces, featuring a superstar back to back pairing of global hitmakers Marshmello B2B DJ Snake, melodic powerhouses Alesso and Dimitri Vegas, who each bring a deep catalog of festival anthems, trap and bass visionary RL Grime who will showcase his label for a Sable Valley Takeover alongside an individual set, genre defying innovator Porter Robinson (DJ Set), dance music architect deadmau5 and a back to back electro-house masterclass from KSHMR B2B R3HAB.

For those drawn to the darker, heavier end of the sonic spectrum, Escape Psycho Circus’ 2025 lineup plunges into full-throttle bass with an earth-shattering NGHTMRE B2B Peekaboo set, alongside hardcore legend Angerfist, a rare and high intensity San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set), the signature dystopian spectacle of Black Tiger Sex Machine, high-octane disruptor Kayzo, dubstep talent Ray Volpe, new school bass riser Jessica Audiffred, the mind melting sounds of Virtual Riot and a B2B from the multifaceted ROSSY B2B Pauline Herr.

House-driven sounds take center stage with star Brazilian sensation Vintage Culture, Latin-infused dance floor shaker Deorro, globe trotting tastemakers The Martinez Brothers, bass heavy Terminal Underground boss Matroda, energetic UK export Chris Lorenzo, boundary pushing duo Walker & Royce,\ and the dynamic bass house fusion of SIDEPIECE.

Techno purists will be pulled deep into the underground by Belgian powerhouse Amelie Lens, a standout pairing of dark techno icons Nicole Moudaber B2B Ilario Alicante, meteoric fan favorite Eli Brown, enigmatic Berlin producer Alignment, the hypnotic melodies of Korolova, German heavyweight Klangkuenstler and the raw uncompromising styles of Berlin’s Dax J B2B SPFDJ.

The sinisterly stacked billing is rounded out by cinematic trap and future bass productions of What So Not, versatile trap and hip-hop blending stalwart TroyBoi, future riddim experimentalists Wavedash, progressive house virtuoso Audien and soaring melodic bass artist Gryffin.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin