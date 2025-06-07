Ellie Goulding, Marshmello & Avaion Join Forces on New Song “Save My Love”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 7th, 2025 - 6:51 PM

Multi-platinum artists Marshmello and Ellie Goulding alongside multi-instrumentalist AVAION have all joined forces for a new single titled, “Save My Love.” The new single combines Goulding’s striking vocals with the musical talents of Marshmello and AVAION elevating the track forward. “Save My Love” was written by Goulding and Marshmello with the help of Jake Torrey, Riley McDonough, Connor McDonough and Gray Hawken. It was then produced by Marshmello, TK, Connor McDonough and AVAION. The track is a high-energy dance anthem with pulsating beats, crisp production and catchy hooks that combine to make another club classic.

In addition to the single, the trio released a visualizer for the track yesterday. The visualizer stars Goulding with Marshmello lurking in the background. It was directed by Ian Lipton and shot on location in Los Angeles.

Goulding has since been recognized for her contribution to dance music by Billboard, which proclaimed that she is “one of dance music’s most important and enduring voices.” Still, Billboard is only one of her applauders as she has gone on to have eleven platinum singles, four #1 UK albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. However, Goulding is not the only one with impressive accomplishments. Since his debut album in 2016, Marshmello has amassed over 68 million monthly listeners on Spotify and become the third-most-subscribed artist on YouTube. He has continued to collaborate with some of the biggest artists of the decade and has plans to relaunch his label, Joytime Collective to sign up-and-coming artists. AVAION has also been making waves in the electronic music scene, particularly across Europe. Despite only debuting in 2019, Avaion has already amassed over 850 million total streams and played at some of the top clubs.