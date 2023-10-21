Marshmello, P!nk, and Sting Share New Single “Dreaming”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 21st, 2023 - 4:16 PM

Artist and producer Marshmello, global pop icon P!nk, and grammy award-winning artist Sting team up and release new single “Dreaming” via RCA Records. The fresh single “Dreaming” puts a contemporary twist on the cherished 1993 song “Fields of Gold” by Sting. Marshmello’s house-inspired production, combined with the classic vocals of P!nk and Sting creates a rejuvenated version of the original.

“Dreaming” is the first of two new singles to be released on the special Tour Deluxe Edition of P!nk’s ninth studio album, Trustfall that will be out December 1. This album will feature six live recordings from her 2023 summer carnival stadium tour that has sold nearly 3 million tickets worldwide. P!nk is currently on tour in accompaniment of her studio album Trustfall.

This song starts out with a slow acoustic beat and then it changes to an upbeat pop rhythm. The message conveyed by the lyrics revolves around the themes of love, resilience, and hopefulness. The song narrates the story of two people who profess their profound love for each other and make a promise to remain together despite the difficulties that may arise. The refrain, “Let’s keep dreamin’, dreamin’ as the sun goes down, stars are dancing’,” conveys a sense of positivity and an unbreakable connection.

The song consistently revisits the themes of dreaming and dancing, which serve as symbolic representations of one’s pursuit of happiness and aspirations, in spite of the ever-changing world. The lyrics accentuate the importance of preserving love and treasuring each moment, irrespective of the highs and lows of life.