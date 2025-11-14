Ellie Goulding Shares Lush New Single “Destiny”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 14th, 2025 - 12:13 AM

Pop star Ellie Goulding continues on with her busy year of singles with yet another this week “Destiny”. The song is a mellow soft rock track with rich harmonies, quite the interesting guitar tone, and a clean drum beat that ties the track all together. Tie in some riffs with the synthesizer and computer, and it would appear as if Ellie Goulding has evolved her sound from not just the upbeat pop music she’s traditionally known for, but rather a fresh and interesting jam and pop rock sound.

Though she has been active this year with feature songs, this is the first solo track released by Goulding since her hit 2023 album Higher Than Heaven. Next year will also mark the 15th anniversary of her breakthrough album Lights. So far, this does appear to be just a one-off single; however, since Goulding has described recording the album being “like a catharsis”, it could mean that more might be in store for her in the new year.

There is no official music video yet for the track, however, there is an official lyric video which also serves as a visualizer video for the track. The lyric video depicts various pictures including a horse running along a beach, scenes of candles at a table, some statues, and even Goulding herself dancing around in the light.

For now, Ellie Goulding is back with at least one strong track, and the possibility of more on the way, especially if this single charts well globally.