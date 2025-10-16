Megadeth Live Debut New Single “Tipping Point” During Amsterdam Show

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 6:06 PM

According to Consequence.net, Megadeth performed their new single, “Tipping Point” live for the first time on October 15, in Amsterdam. The band released the vicious thrash song earlier this month as the lead single from their upcoming self-titled final album but had yet to play it live during their ongoing UK/European tour with Disturbed. Megadeth finally premiered it during the October 14th gig at the Ziggo Dome, running through a tight rendition, as captured in fan footage.

Megadeth’s tour with Disturbed runs through an October 28, show in Glasgow, Scotland. Get tickets to the remaining dates, and watch footage of the live debut of “Tipping Point.” Based one the footage, Megadeth killed their performance of “Tipping Point” because through each sizzling note and drum beat, pure metal havoc can be heard.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado