Dave Mustaine Wants the Final Megadeth Show to be in Space

Emily Lopez November 17th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

Megadeth is a metal band that formed in 1983, marking the beginning of what would be a long music career. Throughout their career, they’ve won multiple awards, one of which being the Grammy for best metal performance for their song “Dystopia”.

The band recently announced that they plan on retiring by releasing a farewell album with a supporting tour. They decided that it’s important they end their successful career on their own terms. As of now, not much is known about their farewell album or tour aside from the release of two songs and a few tour dates. The farewell album will be Megadeth’s 17th studio album. As for the farewell tour, it is scheduled to begin in 2026. Lead vocalist, Dave Mustaine, has said that the tour could last three to five years. At this rate, fans could expect a few more good years with Megadeth.

According to NME, Mustaine wants Megadeth’s final show to be in space. This wouldn’t be the first celebrity trip to space, as this has become more and more common in recent years. In his interview with Metal Hammer, Mustaine expressed that “A gig on the Moon, a full landing, that would be cool.” If Megadeth does have their final performance in space, this would certainly be a huge celebration for their decades long music career. We have no confirmation as of yet that there any efforts being made to make a moon performance happen, or if this was just a dream. If this were to happen though, this would make history as the first performance on the moon.

Photo credit: Marv Watson