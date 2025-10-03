Megadeth Announces New Self-Titled Album For January 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Tipping Point”

Home News Steven Taylor October 3rd, 2025 - 4:00 PM

Legends of American thrash metal Megadeth have announced their latest – and slated to be final – album to the world. The swansong self-titled release, Megadeth is set for a release early next year. As part of the announcement, the band has shared the album’s first single, “Tipping Point,” alongside a video that can be found on their YouTube channel.

The track features the same explosive energy expected from a band with an acclaimed legacy of thrashing. The speedy guitar work and drums come right away and don’t let up until near the very end. “We all have different ‘tipping points’ and they may vary from day to day,” said Megadeth frontman and founder Dave Mustaine. “I think we’re all being pushed to the edge right now, and it’s easy to lean into that feeling. But it’s important not to let things get you down.” Mustaine’s vocals come with a certain level of building rage and frustration, somebody still put together but on the edge of exploding into a rage at any second. The unique video features the band performing in a prison, attacked by strange creatures and people. Mustaine seems to attempt to break out and chase after a man in a suit, complete with all sorts of macabre and graphic imagery.

“Tipping Point” is the first single to come off the upcoming album, though a full tracklist is yet to release. Alongside this final release, the band has made a handful of other announcements relating to the conclusion of Megadeth – including announcing a forthcoming farewell tour and a new memoir from Mustaine, both of which are also set for 2026.