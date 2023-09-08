Wargasm Debuts Energetic New Single “Bang Ya Head” Featuring Fred Durst Of Limp Bizkit

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2023 - 5:27 PM

London-based duo Wargasm have returned with an energetic new single “Bang Ya Head” featuring Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit. The brand new track, following previously released “Do It So Good,” serves as the latest taste of what’s to come from the duo’s forthcoming debut album Venom which is scheduled to arrive on October 27th.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new track, Sam Matlock offered, “When I was working in bars it always drove me insane how much it costs us to live, and how little money we make. The worlds going fucking crazy and everything’s getting so expensive – how the fuck are we meant to buy a life? It’s just this nightmare cycle until you get lucky. Like banging your head against a brick wall over and over and over – you bang your head until you break your fucking neck.”

The duo then took those intense feelings and built them into their music, inviting Fred Durst as a cherry on the top. The track is an undeniable attack on all of the senses, from danceable electronics, to thrashing guitars and powerful vocals courtesy of Milkie Way and Durst.

Wargasm Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

9/9 – Andrew Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH*

9/12 – The Wellmont Theatre – Montclair, NJ*

9/13 – House of Blues – Boston, MA*

9/15 – The Dome – Wallingford, CT*

9/16 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY*

9/18 – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC*

9/21 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL*

9/22 – Louder Than Life Festival – Louisville, KY

9/24 – House of Blues – Houston, TX*

9/25 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX*

9/27 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM*

9/28 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ*

9/29 – Dollar Loan Center – Henderson, NV*

10/1 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA*

10/3 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA*

10/5 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

10/7 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

*Supporting Corey Taylor