Fidlar Shares Hard-Hitting Cover of Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie”

LA-based punk rock band Fidlar has recently shared their cover of Limp Bizkit’s lead single for Significant Other, “Nookie”. This appears to be part of a Limp Bizkit resurgence that has taken place within the last few years, one such example being when the band made a surprise appearance at Lollapalooza 2021.

Fidlar’s cover of Limp Bizkit’s 1999 song features even harder hitting instrumentals than the original. But even with the instrumentals and vocals being cranked up to an 11, Fidlar’s cover is surprisingly faithful to the original.

When asked about his musical inspirations, Fidlar frontman Zac Carpenter said “Limp Bizkit changed my life and this song (“Nookie”) should be taught at Juilliard” (Via Revolver).

According to Stereogum, the band had released their latest EP That’s Life earlier this year in March. While the band hasn’t said anything involving new music for later on in the year, Fidlar does have some performances in Florida planned in September. Their first performance is scheduled for September 21st in Tampa, Florida at the Orpheum Theatre.

