Jelly Roll Joins Limp Bizkit To Cover The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” During Welcome To Rockville Set

Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2024 - 6:15 PM

According to consequence.net, on May 10 Limp Bizkit brought out Jelly Roll for a performance of The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. Performing “Behind Blue Eyes” is routine for Bizkit after the band covered the song on their 2003 album, Results May Vary. But this time, frontman Fred Durst was literally praying for some help after singing the first couple minutes of The Who’s 1971 classic.

“I need you guys to help me pray right now,” Durst told the crowd. “Pray for an angel. I need an angel. I need an angel to come out here and save me. I mean anything. Drop something from the sky. I don’t care what it is, just come out here please sweet angel. Come out here and save your brother Freddy D!” said Durst.

“Save me,” continued Durst, coyly referencing Jelly Roll’s hit single “Save Me,” before exclaiming, “Oh my God, ladies and gentleman, Jelly Roll.” It was at that point that the artist strolled out to center stage and began singing the next verses of “Behind Blue Eyes” before the two duetted on the rest of the song.

Bizkit’s set also featured their longstanding cover of George Michael’s “Faith,” as well as a rendition of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box,” plus original hits like “Break Stuff,” “My Generation” and “Nookie.” As for Jelly Roll, he will kick off his own headlining US tour in late August, preceded by a number of festival gigs in June and July.

