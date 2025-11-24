Anthrax Confirms They’re Done Mixing Their Upcoming Album

Home News Emily Lopez November 24th, 2025 - 4:57 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Schulz

For those who might be unfamiliar, Anthrax is a heavy metal band that formed in 1981. They have been on a hiatus in recent years, with no new music being released. Their latest album, For All Kings, was released in 2016, making it almost a decade since they’ve released new material. Lately, Anthrax has been announcing details regarding a new album, stirring up excitement for the end of a long hiatus. According to Blabbermouth, Anthrax has confirmed that they have finished mixing their upcoming album. This announcement was made by drummer, Charlie Benante, on his Facebook account, updating fans on the new album’s recent developments. This update comes roughly four months after bassist, Frank Bello, made the announcement that the band’s newest album was entering the mixing stage.

Despite the recent developments, Anthrax still has not announced the name of their upcoming album, or provided fans with an exact release date for the album or teaser songs. Nevertheless, it can be expected that they’ll continue announcing more information on the album and its recent developments soon, given the significant progress they’ve made over the past few months. According to Blabbermouth, Bello said in an interview with Eddie Trunk that fans can expect a new song by the end of the year.

It would seem that the almost decade-long wait for new Anthrax material will be ending very soon, as their new album prepares to enter the final stages of production. Both Anthrax and fans alike are excited for this new stage in their musical career.