Igloofest Edmonton Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring deadmau5, Alison Wonderland, Disclosure & More

Today, OEG Sports & Entertainment, Multicolore and Boodang Music Canada has announced that the global electronic music powerhouses Alison Wonderland, Disclosure (DJ Set) and deadmau5 will headline the debut edition of Igloofest Edmonton, which will be taking place on March 12–14, 2026, in Fan Park at ICE District.

Marking Igloofest’s first-ever appearance in Edmonton, the inaugural three-night event brings a towering lineup to the heart of ICE District by uniting internationally renowned artists with homegrown Canadian talent for an electrifying winter rave experience under the open sky. For tickets and more information, visit the website.

Known for her emotional intensity, cinematic bass sound, and global festival presence, Alison Wonderland will ignite Igloofest Edmonton’s debut night with a high-impact performance that sets the tone for the entire weekend. Then on March 13, The legendary UK duo behind fan-favorite hits like “Latch” and “She’s Gone, Dance On” bring their signature fusion of garage, house and club-driven energy to Edmonton.

Closing the event on March 14, is Canada’s own electronic titan returns to home soil for a thunderous finale. A global icon with an unmistakable sound and commanding stage presence, deadmau5 will close Igloofest Edmonton’s first edition in unforgettable fashion.

Winter 2026 marks a historic milestone for Igloofest, as the iconic event expands beyond the province of Québec to bring its frosty magic across Canada. Renowned for transforming the coldest months of the year into a full-scale celebration of music, dance and community, the festival will now take place in four major Canadian cities.

