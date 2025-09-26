Disclosure and Chris Lake Collaborate On New Song “one2three” (feat. Leven Kali)

Home News Ajala Fields September 26th, 2025 - 11:01 PM

Multi-platinum duo Disclosure have reunited with fellow GRAMMY®-nominated DJ/producer Chris Lake on “one2three”, an outrageously fun new single featuring GRAMMY® -nominated singer/songwriter Leven Kali. Out now via Disorder / Capitol Records, the hotly anticipated track drops as Disclosure continue their recently launched North American headline tour.

Arriving on the heels of last month’s “NO CAP” (a massively acclaimed summer banger made with multi-hyphenate superstar Anderson .Paak), “one2three” marks Disclosure’s second collaboration with Lake, who first joined forces with brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence on 2024’s “in2minds.”

About the collaboration, Disclosure has said, “Amazing to be in the studio once again with the legend Chris Lake,\ and the maestro that is Leven Kali. Thanks for all the love for this tune on the road and from the DJs, looking forward to running it all over this tour!”

Chris Lake has also commented, “I’ve known the Disclosure guys and Leven Kali for years, so getting in the studio with them again for One, 2, Three felt natural but also a bit special. They’ve built such a unique sound and I’ve always respected how they approach groove and melody. To finally make something together to follow up In2Minds and see it come alive so quickly was a real honor. It’s a track that carries all three of our signatures and making these custom dubs for our friends has been such a fun experience.” Listen to “one2three” below.