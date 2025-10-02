Okeechobee Fest Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring The Lumineers, Alison Wonderland, Rainbow Kitten Surprise & More

Home News Anthony Salvato October 2nd, 2025 - 1:18 AM

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival (OMF) in Florida announced their headliners before their ten year reunion festival in 2026 with some big names at the top of the ticket.

The first headliner are The Lumineers, the folk band from New Jersey that achieved early success with their hit song “Ho Hey” from their 2012 self-titled album. Since then the band has continued to produce hits with albums such as Cleopatra and their most recent work Automatic which came out in February of this year.

The next headliner is EDM Star GRiZ who also just released a single of his own in September. “Deep Clear Water” is GRiZ’s first release since 2022 when he debuted his album Ouroboros. GRiZ will conclude a series of shows through California, the midwest and northeast, and even an international show in Thailand in January, before ending at Okeechobee.

Finally the other two headliners are DJ, Fisher, and T-Pain. Fisher, known most notably for his rework of “World Hold On” also recently released a new single titled, “Blackberries”, over the summer. T-Pain, who had success in the late 2000s and 2010s went viral again in 2023 with his cover of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs heads to Okeechobee looking to bring the crowd a great time, and a variety of music.

Okeechobee Fest, which runs from March 19-22 in 2026 wanted to emphasize a variety of genres for this year’s 10 year anniversary. This variety can be found looking up and down the bill passing by names such as Alison Wonderland, to BigxThaPlug, to Rainbow Kitten Surprise. The OMF organizers have also confirmed that they will announce some more headliners in the future.