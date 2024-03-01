Electric Daisy Carnival Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Tiesto, Kaskade, Deadmau5 & More

Home News James Reed March 1st, 2024 - 6:26 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Organizers for Electric Daisy Carnival has announced the festival’s return and is ready to set the stage at the iconic Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19.

Artists featured on the EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup include Tiësto, David Guetta, John Summit, FISHER, Kaskade, Diplo, Dom Dolla, Deadmau5, Illenium, Allison Wonderland, Purple Disco Machine, Eric Prydz and more. EDC will also add countless back-to-back sets from the likes of John Summit b2b Green Velvet, ACRAZE b2b Kream, FrostTop b2b RemK, Eli Brown b2b HI-LO, Carl Cox b2b Nicole Moudaber, Peggy Gou b2b Marcel Dettman, and Subtronics b2b Level Up, amongst many others.

Artists making their festival debut this year include Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Mersiv, LAYZ, Tape B, Bou, Lilly Palmer, Trym, Klangkünstler, Sara Landry, Marcel Dettman and more. Additionally, one of Britain’s most legendary house and techno DJs, Carl Cox, will return to the EDC stage for the first time since 2015. Tiësto will be providing the anthem to this year’s EDC, an exclusive track coming out in May as a single and also part of the 2024 EDC Las Vegas compilation album.