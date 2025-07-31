deadmau5 Announces New EP Error5 For August 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 6:32 PM

Electronic music producer deadmau5 is electrifying the Rocket League pitch in an all-new Limited-Time Event (LTE) that runs from August 5, at 9 a.m. PT until August 20, at 11 p.m. PT. Alongside the game, deadmau5’s label mau5trap is offering new music with “8ths,” “What a Save,” “Patience” and “Sixes” from his upcoming EP, Error5, which is created for Rocket League Year 10 ft. deadmau5 and premiering exclusively in Rocket League on August 5, ahead of its release on August 8.

While talking about Rocket League, deadmau5 said:”I’ve been a Rocket League fan forever, so getting to team up and celebrate 10 years of the game is wild. I wrote ‘What a Save’ years ago with Rocket League in mind, and now dropping it in the game brings everything full circle.”

On August 5, deadmau5 also joins the Fortnite Icon Series! The deadmau5 Bundle includes the deadmau5 Outfit, which has the Feel the Beat music-reactive Style plus the NaNamau5 and Slurpmau5 alt Styles, as well as a themed Back Bling, Emotes, and Instruments and other items.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin