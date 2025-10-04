Alison Wonderland Collabs With Alter-Ego Whyte Fang For New Single “XTC”

Home News Leila Franco October 4th, 2025 - 7:05 PM

Electronic powerhouse Alison Wonderland has dropped her new single “XTC,” a collaboration with her dark alter-ego, Whyte Fang. The release marks another step toward her highly anticipated third studio album GHOST WORLD, now arriving December 5th.

“XTC” sees Wonderland returning to the trap-heavy roots that first catapulted her to global recognition. Built around kick drums and pulsing synths, the track is a moshpit-ready anthem that balances the feelings of euphoria and chaos. It’s a perfect mix of two sides of Wonderland’s creative psyche. One side her melodic vulnerability and the other her raw, unfiltered aggression.

In the self-directed music video, Wonderland leans fully into the rave aesthetic that defines “XTC.” Vibrant colors and shifting digital patterns pulse in time with the beat, creating a hypnotic visual effect that blurs between hallucination and transcendence. The phrase “you are my XTC” flashes across the screen like a mantra, just further setting the scene of the intensity of the song.

Both trippy and emotionally charged, “XTC” feels like an evolution of her earlier festival anthems while going deeper into the boundary-pushing style of her Whyte Fang persona. With “XTC,” Alison Wonderland proves once again that she’s more than just a DJ or producer. She’s an artist who thrives on contrast, merging melody and mayhem. As GHOST WORLD approaches, “XTC” offers fans a glimpse of a fearless new era defined by her sonic experimentation.