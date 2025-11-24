Pinkpop Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring The Cure, Yungblud, Foo Fighters & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

According to NME.com, Pinkpop has announced the the first wave of performers for next year’s event. The Cure, Yungblud, Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots and other acts will be headlining the event. Next year’s installment of Pinkpop, is set to run between June 19 and June 21, and will return to the usual spot at Landgraaf in the Netherlands. For tickets and more information, click here.

Editors, Teddy Swims, Zara Larrson, Idels, Lauren Spencer Smith, The Pretty Reckless, Royel Otis, Wet Leg, White Lies, Fat Dog, DogStar, Giant Rooks, Haven, The Haunted Youth, The Plot In You, Sleep Theory, Sofi Tukker, Franz Ferdinand and other talented souls will be performing at the event as well.

In other news, The Cure will be headlining on Saturday June 21, and the new slot comes following Robert Smith and company dropping their Songs Of A Lost World album at the end of 2024, and going on to play an intimate London gig that is now being turned into a live film.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat