Art With Me Miami Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, Neil Frances, CamelPhat & More

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

Art With Me Miami is returning in 2025 with a refreshed sense of purpose and one of its strongest lineups to date. The festival takes place December 5 and 6 at the RC Cola Plant and the surrounding green space at Mana Wynwood, creating a setting that blends raw industrial charm with open areas designed for art, wellness and community gatherings. This year feels like a reboot of the festival’s identity, bringing together a wide mix of global stars, thoughtful live performers and forward looking underground artists.

CamelPhat is one of the biggest names leading the charge. The duo has earned a reputation for sweeping, emotional dance tracks that can fill a room and still feel deeply personal. Their set is likely to draw one of the weekend’s largest crowds. Sofi Tukker is another major centerpiece of the lineup. Their shows overflow with movement, color and a sense of freedom, giving audiences a chance to lose themselves in the moment. Eric Prydz brings his unmatched precision and slow building intensity, promising one of the most commanding performances of the festival.

Dixon and Jimi Jules will join forces for an extended set that blends moody rhythms with unexpected twists, while Luciano delivers two completely different performances, including the first showing of his new live project titled Alive. Neil Frances brings their warm blend of dance, soul and airy vocals and LP Giobbi adds her uplifting approach to club music.

Other artists include WhoMadeWho with their energetic live show, Christian Loeffler with a set filled with calm emotion, and Parra for Cuva, who often paints dreamy sound worlds that feel both gentle and adventurous.A wider group of artists, including Anthony Middleton, Enamour, Lauren Ritter, Pippi Ciez, Santiago Garcia and Tim Green help round out the deeper musical layers of the weekend. Additional performers such as Amog, Ella Romand and Luca Saporito add even more variety across both days.