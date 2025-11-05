The Cure Announce New Concert Film The Show Of A Lost World For December 2025 Theatrical Release

Home News Juliet Paiz November 5th, 2025 - 5:12 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

The Cure has announced a new concert film titled The Show of a Lost World, coming to theaters around the world on December 11, 2025. Tickets will be available starting November 20. For more information, visit thecurelostworld.com

The film captures a remarkable night at London’s Troxy, where The Cure performed their 2024 album Songs of a Lost World from start to finish for the first and only time. Directed by Grammy nominee Nick Wickham, the concert has been fully remixed, recut and restored in 4K, with a new Dolby Atmos mix created by Robert Smith. The show features all 31 songs performed that evening, including a special encore that celebrated 45 years of their classic album Seventeen Seconds.

Released through Lost Images, Polydor, Capitol Records, Mercury Studios and Trafalgar Releasing, the film offers fans a chance to experience one of The Cure’s most acclaimed performances on the big screen. Trafalgar CEO Marc Allenby described the project as “a testament to the artistry and depth of their music,” and critics have praised the concert for its power, focus and emotion.