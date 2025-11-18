Gogol Bordello Announces New Album We Mean It Man For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Hater Liquidator”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 1:20 PM

Today, Gogol Bordello has announced We Mean It, Man!, which is a new album that will be out on February 13, 2026, through frontman’s Eugene Hütz’s label Casa Gogol Records. Gogol Bordello has always been a band that grows a new sonic tail each season. Driven by relentless, primitive techno-like beats, optimistic energy, clever socio-political lyricism, the band grounds themselves in hyper-futuristic post-punk textures that entrance crowds and new listeners alike.

Following the previously released gypsy punk meets hardcore title track “We Mean It, Man!,” second single, “Hater Liquidator” is out now is and as a whole, the ditty is amazing by how the music is uplifting dancefloor crusher that complete with a positive message on how to get through on our “Roaring and Warring ‘20s.”

In other news, Gogol Bordello recently performed at the World Forum for Democracy in Strasbourg, capping off their two month European tour with support acts Son Rompe Pera, Split Dogs & Puzzled Panther, who just released psychedelic Manchester-meets-New York EP, Fits of Serenity.

We Mean It, Man! Track List

We Mean It, Man! Life Is Possible Again No Time For Idiots Hater Liquidator Boiling Point (ft. Grace Bergere) Ignition From Boyarka to Boyaca (ft. Puzzled Panther) Mystics We Did Good With The Good We Did Crayons State of Shock Solidarity (Nick Launay mix ft. Bernard Sumner)