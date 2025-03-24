Gogol Bordello & Vera Farmiga’s The Yagas Join Forces To Perform “Chervona Ruta”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

Gogol Bordello and The Yagas, an alternative rock band led by Vera Farmiga, actress and singer, collaborated to give a truly electrifying performance of “Chervona Ruta.” This collab is not only a high-energy tribute to the classic Ukrainian song but also delivers a strong message of cultural pride and resilience.

Written originally by Volodymyr Ivasyuk in 1968, “Chervona Ruta” is one of Ukraine’s most popular folk songs symbolizing love, hope, and unity as well as culture. The song has been covered for several decades, Gogol Bordello and The Yayas have taken a bold direction infusing metal into the song. Breathing new life into an old-time classic.

The video shows the collaboration in Kingston, NY. It captures the raw energy of the musicians as they pour their hearts into the performance and Farmiga’s incredible vocals complement the instrumental. The pounding drums and wailing guitars only accentuate the song even more.

Beyond the musical and visual aspects, the release of the video carries purpose. Proceeds from the performance and limited-edition t-shirts featuring “Chervona Ruta,” go towards Support Action Ukraine according to Shore Fire.

The rendition of “Chervona Ruta” is not just about the song but about the message behind it, it gives a message of pride, resilience, and unity in Ukrainian culture. Fans of Gogol Bordello and The Yagas were deeply moved by this tribute as the musicians gave an electrifying performance showing something that is deeply needed through these hard times, hope.