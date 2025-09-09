Gogol Bordello Shares New Guitar-Driven Single “We Mean It, Man!”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 12:29 PM

Today, Gogol Bordello has released their brand new single, “We Mean It, Man!” through founder and Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz’s Casa Gogol Records. The song marks the group’s first original music since 2022 and it precedes their upcoming two-month European headline tour, with support from Son Rompe Pera, Split Dogs, & Puzzled Panther, who just released psychedelic Manchester-meets-New York EP, Fits of Serenity.

As a whole, “We Mean It, Man!” is fabulous because the band is back musically stronger and even better. The instrumentation brings a in-your-face mix of electronic and rock that displays how powerful this ditty is, while the vocalist shouts the lyrics with his commanding tone. Gogol Bordello are back to blast people’s souls with their musical skills and bold lyrics.

In other news, back in June, alt rock band The Yagas, fronted by Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga and Gogol Bordello released the official studio version of their take on the popular Ukrainian love song “Chervona Ruta” in celebration of the big Ukrainian summer holiday Kupala Night and raising awareness for UNITED24.

