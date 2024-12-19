Tibet House Benefit 2025 Lineup Announced Featuring Gogol Bordello, Angélique Kidjo, Philip Glass & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 2:11 PM

According to brooklynveggan.com, The annual Tibet House Benefit Concert will be holding their 38th annual edition in New York City on March 3, at Carnegie Hall. As usual, Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson will serve as artistic directors and they have announced the initial musical lineup, which includes performances Arooj Aftab, Angélique Kidjo, Gogol Bordello, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, The Scorchio Quartet and other musical acts.

Honorary chairs for 2025 are Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman. Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, which is “a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.”

According to jambands.com, in keeping with its eclectic history, the 38th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert will welcome a wide range of creative perspectives. These voices include regular participants like Tibetan composer, multi-instrumentalist and activist Tenzin Choegyal, who has brought the sound of the Tibetan nomads to the event for several years and collaborated with Anderson on the Grammy nominated 2019 album, Songs from The Bardo.