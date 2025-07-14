Bob Vylan Removed From Gogol Bordello Tour After Glastonbury Performance

Home News Michelle Grisales July 14th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

According to Stereogum, London-based punk-rap group Bob Vylan has faced professional fallout after a controversial performance at Glastonbury Festival last month. During their set, the duo led the audience in chanting “death, death, death to the IDF.” The moment led to widespread backlash across UK media, leading to a series of professional consequences.

Among these, their U.S. visas were revoked by the State Department, effectively canceling their upcoming American tour. In addition, several festivals chose to remove them from their lineups. Now, Bob Vylan has also been taken off the bill for Gogol Bordello’s forthcoming European tour.

Initially announced as support acts back in March, the duo issued a statement via Instagram explaining their absence. “Due to logistical complications, we have decided not to join our friends Gogol Bordello on their upcoming European tour,” the post said.

They added that despite this change, they still plan to travel across Europe in the coming months for a mix of festivals and headlining gigs.

Gogol Bordello also released a statement clarifying the situation. They acknowledged that the cancellations were a result of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set, saying, “Following Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance, their shows with Gogol Bordello were cancelled by the promoter and venues in Germany. The decision to remove them from the bill was not our decision and beyond our control.”

They went on to explain that, although they attempted to revisit the situation and find a solution, logistical barriers made it unfeasible. The band emphasized their commitment to diverse viewpoints, stating they “value freedom of speech from all perspectives.”