MJ Lenderman & Waxahatchee Announce Spring 2026 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates

Today, MJ Lenderman has announced a solo North American co-headline tour with Waxahatchee, who collaborated on the song, “Right Back To It.” Last month, Lenderman lent his “laconic, slyly brilliant guitar playing” (Pitchfork) to the self-titled debut by Snocaps, which is a collaborative project between sisters Katie and Allison Crutchfield, Lenderman and Brad Cook.

Waxahatchee and Lenderman have partnered with PLUS1 so that one dollar per ticket goes to supporting community-driven nonprofits working to increase access to nutritious food and housing resources in each city they visit. For tickets and more information, click here.

MJ Lenderman & Waxahatchee Tour Dates

4/13 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

4/14 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4/15 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

4/17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

4/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

4/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/20 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

4/22 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

4/23 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts

4/24 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

4/25 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

4/27 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium Theatre

4/28 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

4/29 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

5/2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/3 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

5/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

5/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

Photo Credit: Owen Ela