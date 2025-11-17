MJ Lenderman & Waxahatchee Announce Spring 2026 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates

Today, MJ Lenderman has announced a solo North American co-headline tour with Waxahatchee, who collaborated on the song, “Right Back To It.” Last month, Lenderman lent his “laconic, slyly brilliant guitar playing” (Pitchfork) to the self-titled debut by Snocaps, which is a collaborative project between sisters Katie and Allison Crutchfield, Lenderman and Brad Cook.
Waxahatchee and Lenderman have partnered with PLUS1 so that one dollar per ticket goes to supporting community-driven nonprofits working to increase access to nutritious food and housing resources in each city they visit. For tickets and more information, click here.
MJ Lenderman & Waxahatchee Tour Dates
4/13 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
4/14 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
4/15 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
4/17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
4/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
4/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
4/20 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
4/22 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
4/23 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts
4/24 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
4/25 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
4/27 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium Theatre
4/28 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
4/29 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
5/2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
5/3 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
5/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
5/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall
