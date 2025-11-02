Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield And Sister Allison’s New Group Snocaps Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 2nd, 2025 - 4:34 PM

The new band Snocaps, formed by sisters Allison and Katie Crutchfield, has just released their first album today. This is an important moment for them since they last worked together in P.S. Eliot. The indie-rock album was launched under ANTI- Records and brings together elements from Allison’s work with Swearin’ and Katie’s early music with Waxahatchee. The album has 13 songs that showcase the unique energy and diverse influences the sisters have developed over time. As you listen, you’ll notice how their shared history and admiration for each other’s talents are evident in every track.

The song “Snocaps,” in particular, shows their effort to reconnect with music’s core essence, reviving the creativity from their early years. They manage to capture this raw inspiration, giving the whole album a lively and heartfelt feel. Throughout it all, they mix different musical styles seamlessly to create something new while honoring their past journey. Each song tells a story that invites listeners into their world of emotions and dreams driving them artistically.

The Crutchfield sisters get help from their friends Brad Cook and MJ Lenderman. These collaborators add to the music’s vibrant sound. Cook is important as he produces the album and directs its overall sound, while everyone involved plays different instruments throughout the songs. The release of Snocaps’ album looks back at their earlier work together and shows how much they’ve grown as artists. Fans of Swearin’ and Waxahatchee will recognize some familiar parts, but with new twists in this project thanks to the sisters’ improved songwriting skills and powerful music arrangements. As they enter the indie-rock world, this album gives fans a new look at the Crutchfields’ ongoing musical journey.

Snocaps

1. Coast

2. Heathcliff

3. Wasteland

4. Brand New City

5. Hide

6. Cherry Hard Candy

7. Avalanche

8. Doom

9. Over Our Heads

10. Angel Wings

11. I Don’t Want To

12. You In Rehab

13. Coast II

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman