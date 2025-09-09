Big Ears Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Tunde Adebimpe, MJ Lenderman, Trampled By Turtles & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 12:15 PM

The Big Ears Festival will be returning on March 26 – 29, 2026, where it will be transforming the historic downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, into a dynamic, multi-dimensional and international cultural experience with over 250 concerts, films, artist conversations, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences. For tickets and more information, click here.

Across the lineup, Flying Lotus pushes electronic music into new dimensions, Pat Metheny’s Side-Eye III+ showcases the guitarist’s restless reinvention and Cécile McLorin Salvant continues to expand the art of vocal music. Artists Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet, John Scofield Trio, Marc Ribot, Mary Halvorson, Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few and Patricia Brennan Septet will anchor a multi-generational spectrum of improvisational brilliance.

Folk and song traditions are powerfully represented by Richard Thompson, Terry Allen, who is the maverick Texas songwriter whose raw, irreverent tales are legendary, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, S.G. Goodman, Anna Tivel, and Annahstasia. International perspectives resound with Orchestra Baobab of Senegal, Japanese koto master Wu Fei with Shanir Blumenkranz, Ukrainian vocal group Yagódy, and Moroccan collective Saha Gnawa. Energy radiates from across the spectrum, from the storm-swept trio Dirty Three and the propulsive experimental post-punk of Model/Actriz to the exuberance of Alan Sparhawk & Trampled By Turtles and Tunde Adebimpe.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford