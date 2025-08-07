Waxahatchee Covers This Is Lorelei’s “Where’s Your Love Now”

Home News Trent Tournour August 7th, 2025 - 8:57 PM

Indie rock rising star, Waxahatchee, has decided to give a nod to another veteran of the 2020s underground, Nate Amos’ solo project, This Is Lorelei. This homage comes in the form of a live rendition of the song “Where’s Your Love Now” off This Is Lorelei’s 2024 record Box For Buddy, Box For Star.

Stereogum contextualizes this in their reporting. The cover came as one of a series of artists giving nods at an aftershow for the Newport Freak Festival hosted by Brad Cook. The night saw a number of prominent figures performing covers of bands new and old. Rachel Brown joined Cook for a cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Scar Tissue”. MJ Lenderman took the stage for a performance of “Hasten Down the Wind” by Warren Zevon and of course, Waxahatchee debuted their version of This Is Lorelei’s “Where’s Your Love Now”.

Watch the performance here:

Fans have responded to this cover with overwhelming positivity. Many are even demanding to hear an official release of the cover on streaming. Is this just a one off instance of one artist playing another’s music or is this the start of a collaboration between two of the indie rock world’s biggest stars right now?