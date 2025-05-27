Ben Kweller and MJ Lenderman Join Forces on New Song “Oh Dorian”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 27th, 2025 - 1:38 PM

Ben Kweller recently unveiled a new song titled “Oh Dorian,” featuring MJ Lenderman, ahead of his upcoming album Cover The Mirrors, which is set for release on May 30. The single is a tribute to Kweller’s late son, who unfortunately passed away in a car accident in 2023 at the age of 16.

Kweller has already released tons of songs like “Optimystic,” “Dollar Store,” “Killer Bee,” and “Depression,” which features help from friends and a feature from rock band the Flaming Lips and Jason Schwartzman. Over the past months, Lenderman has covered This Is Lorelei and Bruce Springsteen and has even shared the stage with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, according to Stereogum. He also joined his old band for a performance, although he is no longer touring with them. His former band, Wednesday, also released a new single titled “Elderberry Wine.”

Fans can experience the emotional depth of Ben Kweller through “Oh Dorian,” which truly captures love and pain in its rawest form. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering listeners a glimpse into his journey of grief and healing. It almost feels like an homage to someone who is still here up until the verse, “wish I could see him again.”

Cover The Mirrors is also available for pre-order in various formats, including vinyl and CD, which is available through Kweller’s official website. The release date of the album holds significance as it would’ve been Dorian’s 19th birthday.