Ground Control & Noise For Now Announce Abortion Access Benefit 2026 Lineup With Been Stellar, Widowspeak, Lip Critic and More

Home News Ajala Fields November 13th, 2025 - 10:23 PM

Ground Control Touring is returning with their fourth annual Abortion Access Benefit Series in partnership with NOISE FOR NOW (NFN), a nonprofit specializing in reproductive justice. Set to take place across Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Austin on Saturday, January 24, 2026, the event strives to build awareness, community and fundraise for abortion support. Since its inception in 2023, the series has raised over $200,000 via nationwide events, with performances by over 150 artists and silent auction bundles provided by dozens of community sponsors and local businesses.

100% of proceeds from each benefit show will go to NOISE FOR NOW who will then allocate the funds raised to local independent abortion clinics and abortion funds in each region: ACCESS Reproductive Justice, The Afiya Center’s SYS Fund, Chicago Abortion Fund, Jane’s Due Process, New York Abortion Access Fund, Northwest Abortion Access Fund and independent abortion clinics in California, Illinois and New York via Keep Our Clinics.

The series’ fourth year lineup is out. In the Los Angeles show at Lodge Room, Syd and Olivia will be hosting and Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad will be DJing the event. Shannon Shaw, who will also be part of Noise Pop’s 2026 lineup, is scheduled to perform. Other featured artists for the Los Angeles show are Diners, Emory, Kid Sistr, Mind’s Eye and Starling.

For the New York City show at the Bowery Ballroom, there will be several DJs, Icky! / Shower Curtain, Lip Critic, Maurice and MGNA Crrrta. Been Stellar, who recently released their single “Breakway”, is a scheduled artist. The other artists scheduled are @, Golden Apples, Holidays in United States, Sharp Pins and Widowspeak.

The Chicago show at Empty Bottle is being hosted by Kenya Elan and features artists Action/Adventure, Good Flying Birds, Mass Text, This House Is Creaking, and Tobacco City.

The Austin, Texas show at Hotel Vegas includes the artists Gummy Fang, Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, and Shallowater who were part of SXSW 2025 rounds two and three. Haha Laughing, who recently performed in Levitation’s Halloween Freakend, is also performing. The other featured artists are Holy Wave, Important Group, Quiet Light and Ritual.

Tickets are on sale now: Los Angeles HERE, New York City HERE, Chicago HERE, Austin HERE. If you’d like to donate outside of this event, you can do so HERE or text GCT to 53-555.